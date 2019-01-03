Die kalte Jahreszeit lässt sich mit den passenden Apps hervorragend überbrücken. Kreativen bietet zum Beispiel das Programm „Procreate“ zahlreiche Möglichkeiten, sich auszutoben. Auf dem neusten Stand der Dinge können sich Nutzer mit den Mediatheken des öffentlichen-rechtlichen Rundfunks halten. dpa

Die Apps „ARD“ und „ZDFmediathek“ tummeln sich diese Woche auf den beiden letzten Plätzen der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps. In der ARD-Mediathek sind TV-Angebote des Ersten, der Dritten Programme, der ARD-Digitalkanäle und von arte, 3sat, KiKA und Phoenix verfügbar. Über Rubriken und Suchfunktionen kann man in Video-on-Demand-Angeboten, Video-Podcasts sowie TV- und Radio-Livestreams stöbern. Die App ist kostenlos erhältlich.

Wie auch in der letzten Woche landete die App „Procreate“ auf Platz zwei der meistgekauften iPad Apps (10,99 Euro). Mit ihren umfangreichen Zeichenwerkzeugen und Funktionen lässt sie Künstlerherzen höher schlagen: Dabei stehen 136 verschiedene Pinselformen mit individuell definierbaren Einstellungen wie beispielsweise Farbton, Stärke, Kontrast, Sättigung und Farbbalance zur Verfügung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

7 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 0,49

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

7 Amazon Alexa AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

10 TikTok - Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

5 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

7 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 0,49

8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 ARD Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts kostenlos

10 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos