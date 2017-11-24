Top-Downloads
iOS-Charts: Filter-App auf dem Vormarsch
Wenn funkelnde Mode oder andere Gegenstände nicht stark genug glitzern, gibt es nun die Möglichkeit mit der App „kirakira+“ (1,09 Euro) einen lichtintensiven, scheinenden Filter anzuwenden. Der Glitter-Effect wertet die eigene Instagram-Story optisch auf.
Benutzer eines Google-Mail-Accounts ist die mobile Gratis-App für iPhone und iPad ans Herz zu legen. Benachrichtigung direkt aufs Gerät, sowie die Funktion bereits gesendete Emails zu löschen, stechen besonders hervor
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29
6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
7 kirakira+ Kentaro Yama 1,09
8 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49
9 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09
10 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Stack Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Gmail - E-Mail von Google Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos
7 Joom Joom kostenlos
8 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
10 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 App für WhatsApp - Version für iPad Internet Rocks Inc. 3,49
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 5,49
8 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 GoodReader - PDF Reader, Annotator and File Mana Good.iWare, Inc. 5,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPad Internet Rocks Inc. kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Gmail - Email by Google Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video Amazon Instant Video Limited kostenlos
6 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
9 DB Navigator für iPad Deutsche Bahn kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos