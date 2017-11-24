iOS-Charts: Filter-App auf dem Vormarsch

Es gibt einen Neueinsteiger in den App-Charts: „kirakira+“ kämpft sich mit Glitzereffekt-Filtern für Videos und Instagram-Storys in die Liste der besten zehn Programme. Auch die Gmail-Applikation wurde diese Woche häufig heruntergeladen. dpa

Wenn funkelnde Mode oder andere Gegenstände nicht stark genug glitzern, gibt es nun die Möglichkeit mit der App „kirakira+“ (1,09 Euro) einen lichtintensiven, scheinenden Filter anzuwenden. Der Glitter-Effect wertet die eigene Instagram-Story optisch auf.

Benutzer eines Google-Mail-Accounts ist die mobile Gratis-App für iPhone und iPad ans Herz zu legen. Benachrichtigung direkt aufs Gerät, sowie die Funktion bereits gesendete Emails zu löschen, stechen besonders hervor

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

7 kirakira+ Kentaro Yama 1,09

8 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49

9 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09

10 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 Stack Jump Voodoo kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Gmail - E-Mail von Google Google, Inc. kostenlos

6 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos

7 Joom Joom kostenlos

8 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

10 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 App für WhatsApp - Version für iPad Internet Rocks Inc. 3,49

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

6 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49

7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 5,49

8 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

9 GoodReader - PDF Reader, Annotator and File Mana Good.iWare, Inc. 5,49

10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPad Internet Rocks Inc. kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 Gmail - Email by Google Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Amazon Prime Video Amazon Instant Video Limited kostenlos

6 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos

7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

8 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

9 DB Navigator für iPad Deutsche Bahn kostenlos

10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos