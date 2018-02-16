iOS-Charts: Mathematisches Knobeln und Pisten-Begleiter

Das Fach Mathematik polarisiert Schüler wohl am meisten: Der eine mag es, der andere hasst es. Nun gibt es eine App in den iOS-App-Charts, die versucht Spaß an mathematischen Inhalten zu vermitteln. dpa

Die App „Mathe mit dem Känguru“ (2,29 Euro) stellt verschiedene Kobelübungen und Rätsel. Das Interessante daran: Der Spieler kann zwischen Klassenstufe, Schwierigkeitsgrad und Art der Aufgaben wählen. Zudem ist es möglich, mit mehreren Akteuren gemeinsam zu agieren.

Die App bietet zwei Spielmöglichkeiten - Training und Prüfung. Der Unterschied besteht in Zeitbegrenzung und Tipps, die im Trainingsmodus gegeben werden. Wer sich fit für eine Prüfung fühlt, der muss eine bestimmte Anzahl von Aufgaben in einer festen Zeit lösen.

Momentan befinden sich viele Wintersport-Enthusiasten in den Skigebieten dieser Welt und fahren die Pisten herunter. Die App „Ski Tracks“ (1,09 Euro) dient dabei als ultimativer Skibegleiter. Das Programm zeichnet den gesamten Tag auf den Pisten auf, ohne dass eine mobile Datenverbindung benötigt wird. Hinterher lassen sich die Ergebnisse mit anderen App-Nutzern vergleichen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD 1,09

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 Forest by Seekrtech ShaoKan Pi 2,29

10 Ski Tracks Core Coders Ltd 1,09

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos

3 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos

4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

6 Baseball Boy! Voodoo kostenlos

7 MeinVodafone Vodafone GmbH kostenlos

8 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

10 Google Maps Google, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

4 Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD 1,09

5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

6 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

10 Mathe mit dem Känguru Hanser Verlag 2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 WzPad für WhatsApp Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 ProSieben ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos

6 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos

7 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

8 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos