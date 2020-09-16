16. September 2020 um 14:27 Uhr
Für iPhone und iPad
:
iOS-Game-Charts: Haushalt und ein Raumschiff starten
Populär ist das Spiel „Among Us!“, bei dem Nutzer mit bis zu zehn Spielern ein Raumschiff für den Abflug vorbereiten müssen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Berlin Auch in dieser Woche scheint ein Puzzle wieder besonders beliebt zu sein: vor allem wenn man im Haushalt Rätsel lösen darf. Auch neu dabei unter den Top Ten ist das Skate-Spiel „True Skate“.
Rätsel und knifflige Aufgaben stehen weiterhin hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer, denn die aktuelle Nummer 1 der meistgeladene iPhone-Spiele ist wieder ein Puzzle.
In „House Life 3D“ schlüpft man in die Elternrolle und löst alltägliche Haushaltsprobleme. Auch wenn der Handlungsspielraum übersichtlich wirkt, überrascht das kostenlose Spiel mit vielen Mini-Games: mal muss man den Kindern bei den Hausaufgaben helfen, dem Vater eine Bartrasur verpassen oder einen Koffer für den Urlaub packen.
Ebenfalls populär das Spiel „Among Us!“ von „InnerSloth LLC“ bei dem Nutzer mit bis zu zehn Spielern ein Raumschiff für den Abflug vorbereiten. Dabei müssen diverse Herausforderungen gemeistert und ein Betrüger, der die Abreise verhindern möchte, enttarnt werden, denn der Hochstapler wird während des Spiels versuchen, das Unterfangen zu sabotieren. Kostenloser Spielspaß, der zurecht auf Platz 2 steht.
Völlig andere Szene, aber mindestens genauso unterhaltsam: das Spiel „True Skate“, das wie der Name bereits verrät, sich voll und ganz dem gleichnamigen Sport verschreibt. Die Macher „True Axis“ schaffen ein Skateboarding-Erlebnis mit vielen Herausforderungen im abwechslungsreichen Gelände. Wer Lust auf Tricks und Flips hat, der kommt hier mit 2,29 Euro auf seine Kosten.
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 VIP Guard Gismart kostenlos 4 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Braindom: knifflige Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos 7 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 8 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 9 Drive Thru 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
10 Emoji Puzzle! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minnecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 RFS - Real Flight Simulatior RORTOS SRL 0,99
5 Pocket Build Moon Bear LTD 1,09 6 Company of Heroes Feral Interative Ltd 14,99 7 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES
1,09
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Truberbrook Headup GmbH 5,49
10 Secret Files Animation Arts Creative GmbH 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 6 Braindom: knifflige Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Emoji Puzzle! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 9 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200916-99-585063/6