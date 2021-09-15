Aus dem App Store : iOS-Game-Charts: Pulsierende Beats und Kings der Straße

Einmal mit einem Truck auf Achse sein - das geht mit dem „Truck Simulator: Ultimate“ nun auch virtuell. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin Als Trucker unterwegs sein oder zu den persönlichen Lieblingssongs tappen und swipen - klingt spaßig? Nun, das haben sich auch die iOS-Gamer gedacht und diese Spiele zu ihren aktuellen Favoriten gekürt:

Trucker sind ständig auf Achse und mit ihren riesigen Fahrzeugen praktisch die Kings der Autobahn. In einem Simulator können Gamer jetzt virtuell ausprobieren, wie sich das Truckerleben so anfühlt.

Nach dem erfolgreichen „Bus Simulator: Ultimate“ gibt es nun „Truck Simulator: Ultimate“. Gamer können ihren eigen Fuhrpark aufbauen, Mitarbeiter einstellen und natürlich selbst mit dem Truck die Welt von einem Ende zum anderen bereisen. Das gut designte Simulationsspiel steigt in die Charts direkt mit Platz 3 ein.

Auf Platz 9 der Top Ten hat es in dieser Woche das Musikspiel „Beatstar“ geschafft. Gamer können hier ihr Rhythmusgefühl unter Beweis stellen, indem sie dem Beat ausgewählter Lieblingssongs folgen und dazu tappen. Wie der Beat pulsiert, spürt man mit den Fingern auf dem Touchscreen. Ein Musikerlebnis ganz eigener Art.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99

2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99

5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99

7 True Skate True Axis 1,99

8 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99

9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99

10 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos

2 Destiny Run Voodoo kostenlos

3 Truck Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos

4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

5 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

6 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos

7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

8 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos

9 Beatstar Space Ape Ltd kostenlos

10 Bridge Race SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99

2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Passpartout: Starving Artist Flamebait AB 4,99

6 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99

6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99

8 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99

9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99

10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos

2 Truck Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos

3 Destiny Run Voodoo kostenlos

4 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos

5 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos

6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

7 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

9 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos

10 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos