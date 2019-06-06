Top Ten : iOS-Games: Einen Themenpark managen und Rätsel lösen

Berlin Auch in dieser Woche zementieren „Minecraft“ und „Color Hole 3D“ ihre Dominanz in den jeweiligen Charts. Auf dem fünften Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games landet ein Neuling: „Very Little Nightmares“.

Ebenfalls hervorragend lief es für „Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game“.

Das Spiel eignet sich für alle, die schon immer mal einen Themenpark managen wollten. iOS-Nutzer müssen dafür sorgen, dass die Besucher viel Spaß haben. Dabei gilt es, ständig neue Attraktion zu schaffen und unter anderem Essensstände aufzubauen. Damit es im Park nicht zu Problemen kommt, muss zudem Sicherheitspersonal eingestellt werden. Für diese Aufgaben ist vor allem organisatorisches und ökonomisches Talent notwendig.

Eine andere Art von Abenteuer erwartet iOS-Nutzer bei dem Spiel „Very Little Nightmares“, mit dem sie sich in ein gruseliges Universum begeben. Die Hauptfigur ist ein Mädchen im gelben Regenmantel, die aus einem gefährlichen Anwesen fliehen will. Die Spieler können ihr dabei helfen, indem sie spannende Rätsel lösen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

2 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos

3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

4 Purple Diver Voodoo kostenlos

5 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

6 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos

7 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos

8 Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game Digital Things kostenlos

9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

4 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

5 Very Little Nightmares BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe 7,99

6 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Games