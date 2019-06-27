Top Ten der Spiele : iOS-Games: In Zauberwelten eintauchen und abheben

Berlin „Minecraft“ und „aquapark.io“ lassen sich auch in dieser Woche nicht von der Spitze verdrängen. Auf den unteren Plätzen herrscht jedoch Bewegung. Für frischen Wind sorgen vor allem „Harry Potter: Wizards Unite“ und „Infinite Flight“.

Von dpa

Die Neulinge belegen Rang fünf und acht.

Wie der Name schon andeutet, geht es in dem kostenlosen Spiel „Harry Potter: Wizards Unite“ um Magie und Zauber. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet ein Abenteuer, das durch den jungen Helden aus J.K. Rowlings Romanen inspiriert ist. In der Welt, in die sie tauchen, sorgt ein Desaster für Unordnung. Um das Rätsel des Spuks zu lösen, arbeitet man mit Hexen und Zauberern aus aller Welt zusammen.

Während „Harry Potter: Wizards Unite“ pausenlos Magie versprüht, vermittelt „Infinite Flight“ ein Gefühl davon, wie es ist, ein Flugzeug zu steuern. Das Simulationsspiel ermöglicht authentische Erfahrungen und bietet eine spektakuläre Aussicht: Aus der Luft lassen sich in guter Auflösung Regionen aus aller Welt bestaunen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49

4 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

8 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49

9 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49

10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos

2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos

3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos

5 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

6 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos

7 Ball Paint RadPirates kostenlos

8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos

10 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49

4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

5 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99

6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99

8 Infinite Flight Infinite Flight LLC 5,49

9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

10 Schach Pro Christophe Théron 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games