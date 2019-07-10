Top Ten der Spiele : iOS-Games: „Mister X“ suchen und ein Zug-Taxi fahren

Berlin Letzte Woche musste „aquapark.io“ noch den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games dem Konkurrenten „Harry Potter: Wizards Unite“ überlassen. Von diesem Rückschlag scheint sich das Spiel gut erholt zu haben: Es thront wieder ganz oben.

Ebenfalls zufriedenstellend lief es für „Scottland Yard“, dem kultigen Brettspiel, das es jetzt als digitale Version gibt. Dabei gilt es, „Mister X“ zu finden, der sich in London versteckt hält. Viele Anhaltspunkte gibt es nicht, nur seine weggeworfenen Fahrscheine. Der knifflige Fall bringt dem iOS-Spiel den dritten und sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad- bzw. iPhone-Games ein.

Ähnlich spektakulär macht in dieser Woche „Train Taxi“ auf sich aufmerksam. Das Spiel rangiert auf den Plätzen vier und fünf der meistgeladenen iOS-Games und überzeugt die Nutzer mit virtuellen Taxi-Fahrten, bei denen sie mit einem Zug möglichst viele Passagiere einsammeln müssen. Desto mehr sie aufnehmen, umso größer wird der Zug. Das aber erhöht die Gefahr, einen Unfall zu bauen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49

4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

6 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99

7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

8 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos

2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos

4 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos

6 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos

7 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos

8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

9 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos

10 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

3 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99

4 Das verrückte Labyrinth HD Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99

5 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 5,49

6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

7 1849: Gold Edition SomaSim 6,99

8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49

9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29

