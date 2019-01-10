Einer der guten Vorsätzen für das neue Jahr ist für viele sicherlich, die zahlreichen Fotos der Feiertage zu sichten und zu bearbeiten. Unter den Top Ten der iOS-Apps sind zwei Programme, die sich hierfür besonders eignen. dpa

Ein beliebtes Tool ist zum Beispiel „Afterlight 2“ (3,49 Euro). Mit dieser Foto-App können Nutzer aus einer Vielzahl an Filtern und Werkzeugen auswählen. Dabei bietet der Nachfolger der originalen „Afterlight“-App zahlreiche Neuerungen zur professionellen Bildbearbeitung, beispielsweise Prisma-Effekte, Doppelbelichtungen und Staub-Masken. „Afterlight 2“ belegt den neunten Rang der meistgekauften Apps für das iPhone.

Eine weitere, angesagte App kann dabei helfen, Bildern und sogar Videos den richtigen Glanz und damit auch einen Hauch Glamour zu verpassen: Mit dem Fotofilter „kirakira+“ (1,09 Euro) kann man reflektierenden Objekten zusätzliche Glitzer-Effekte geben. Die App bietet hierzu eine große Auswahl an Funkel-Effekten und Möglichkeiten zur Farbveränderung. „kirakira+“ landet auf Platz fünf der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 kirakira+ bytes inc. 1,09

6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

7 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

9 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49

10 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Dollify David Alvarez kostenlos

2 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

7 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

8 TikTok - Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc. kostenlos

9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

10 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 Snowball.io™ Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

6 ARD Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts kostenlos

7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

8 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos

9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos