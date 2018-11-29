Ob Retusche, Korrektur oder komplexe Bildmontage mit Ebenen: Professionelle Bildbearbeitung auf Desktop-Niveau gibt es längst auch für unterwegs. Die App-Charts in dieser Woche zeigen, dass die mobilen Lösungen bei iPad-Nutzern gut ankommen. dpa

Die „Affinity Photo“-App (14,99 Euro) landet in dieser Woche auf dem vierten Platz der kostenpflichtigen iPad-Apps. Mit der Fotobearbeitungsapp können User den Funktionsumfang der Desktop-Version auch im Café oder auf der Parkbank nutzen. Sie ermöglicht ein unabhängiges Arbeiten - auch ganz ohne Internet.

Die App „Affinity Designer“ (14,99 Euro) ist genau das Richtige für kreative Tüftler, die mit Vektorgrafiken arbeiten. Auch mit dieser App ist das Zeichnen fast überall problemlos möglich - ein mobiles Designstudio ohne Schreibtisch sozusagen. Die iPad-App belegt in dieser Woche den sechsten Rang.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB 4,49

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

7 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 Forest by Seekrtech SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Meistgeladen



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Stickman Hook MADBOX kostenlos

2 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

5 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

8 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 14,99

5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

6 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 14,99

7 Kingdom Rush Vengeance Ironhide S.A. 5,49

8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

9 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49

10 XCOM®: Enemy Within 2K 10,99

Meistgeladen



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 Stickman Hook MADBOX kostenlos

6 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

7 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

10 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos