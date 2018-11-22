iOS-Top-Apps: Nützliche Helfer für das digitale Büro

Notizen, PDF-Dokumente, Fotos: Immer mehr Menschen bearbeiten ihre digitalen Dateien mit Hilfe von Apps auf ihrem Tablet. Die App-Charts der Woche zeigen, dass die mobilen Lösungen auch bei iOS-Nutzern sehr beliebt sind. dpa

So belegt „GoodNotes 4“ (8,99 Euro) wie in der Vorwoche erfolgreich Platz eins der meistgekauften Apps für das iPad. Mit der App kann man handschriftliche Notizen erstellen und PDF-Dokumente kommentieren oder unterschreiben. Die Notizen sind dabei für hochauflösende Displays optimiert und durchsuchbar. Die Anwendung beinhaltet zudem eine große Auswahl an vektorbasierten Vorlagen.

Auf dem zweiten Rang der kostenpflichtigen iPad-Apps liegt „Notability“ (10,99 Euro). Auch dieses Tool bietet viele praktische Möglichkeiten zum Erstellen und Bearbeiten digitaler Notizen - wie die Umwandlung von Handschrift in Text und das Sichern und Sperren der Notizen per Gesichtserkennung und Berührungs-ID.

User können Dateien, Texte, Fotos und mehr aus anderen Apps per Drag&Drop in erstellte Dokumente kopieren - oder Skizzen, interaktive Checklisten und Textfelder erstellen. Multi-Notizen ermöglichen zudem die Arbeit mit zwei nebeneinander angezeigten Dokumenten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

6 Bau-Simulator 2 astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,99

7 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

9 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

10 Forest - Stay focused SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos

2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

3 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

4 Stickman Hook MADBOX kostenlos

5 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

8 My Talking Tom 2 Outfit7 Limited kostenlos

9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

10 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

7 Bau-Simulator 2 astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,99

8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

10 Football Manager 2019 Touch SEGA 21,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

7 My Talking Tom 2 Outfit7 Limited kostenlos

8 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

9 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

10 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos