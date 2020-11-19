19. November 2020 um 15:33 Uhr
Im App Store beliebt
:
iOS-Top-Games: Lehrer-Simulator und Abenteuer für Pferdefans
Der „Teacher Simulator“ stellt Möchtegern-Lehrer auf eine harte Probe. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Berlin Faul, dumm und ungerecht - über Lehrer wird viel geschimpft. Aber würde man es selbst besser machen? Mit dem „Teacher Simulator“ lässt sich dies ausprobieren. Das kommt bei iOS-Gamern gut an. Auch ein Spiel für Pferdefreunde ist in dieser Woche gefragt.
Im Klassenzimmer wird geschummelt und dem Banknachbar das vermeidlich richtige Ergebnis abgekuckt: Lehrer haben es nicht immer leicht. Wer hat also das richtige Zeug für den Job?
Diese Woche schafft es der „Teacher Simulator“ unter die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games. Es gilt zum besten Lehrer an der Schule zu werden. Hierfür muss man die Fragen aller Schüler richtig beantworten, auf eine faire Benotung achten und Schüler beim Schummeln erwischen.
Ebenfalls populär ist das Spiel „Dress up! Time Princess“, bei dem man nach Paradise Town gelangt. Der Spieler macht Sommerferien bei den Großeltern und muss sich dort mysteriösen Aufgaben stellen. Im alten Schlafzimmer seiner Mutter wird er von der Vergangenheit eingeholt und gerät in ein magisches Abenteuer voller verrückter Accessoires und Kleider aus vergangenen Tagen.
Außerdem mit von der Partie: „Horse Club Pferde-Abenteuer“ (4,99 Euro). Gemeinsam mit den vier Freundinnen Hannah, Lisa, Sarah und Sofia verbringen Spieler eine aufregende Zeit auf dem Lakeside-Pferdehof. Damit ihnen dort nicht langweilig wird, müssen sie einige Missionen erfüllen. Und auch die Pferde brauchen natürlich jede Menge Zuwendung. Zudem gibt es knifflige Aufgaben und Fragen zu Themen wie Freundschaft oder Pferdepflege.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 RFS - Real Flight Simulator ROROTS SRL 0,99 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Worms 3 Team17 Digital Limited 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Shortcut Ru Voodoo kostenlos 3 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 4 Teacher Simulator Kwalee Ltd kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Barista Life Rollic Games kostenlos 8 Dress up! Time Princess IGG.COM kostenlos 9 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 10 Oil Well Drilling Rollic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 7 Worms 3 Team17 Digital Limited 5,49 8 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99 9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 3 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 5 Teacher Simulator Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
6 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 7 Fruit Ninja 2 Halfbrick Studios kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 10 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201118-99-379006/7