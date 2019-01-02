In die Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad klettern diese Woche Spiele mit winterlichem Setting. Passend zum Januar sind rasante Snowboardfahrten und Schneeballschlachten besonders beliebt. dpa

Die App „Alto's Adventure“ (0,49 Euro) landet diese Woche auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone- und iPad-Games. Das temporeiche Spiel passt perfekt in die Jahreszeit. Auf einer endlosen Snowboardfahrt begleitet der Spieler Alto und seine Freunde durch malerische schneebedeckte Berglandschaften, Wälder und Ruinen. Das flüssige Gameplay mit dynamischen Wettereffekten und einem fesselnden Soundtrack schafft es, den Nutzer in seinen Bann zu ziehen.

Mit „Snowball.io™“ ergattert ein weiteres Winter-Spiel mit Suchtpotential einen Topplatz der Game-Charts. Ziel ist es, den größten Schneeball zu bauen und mit diesem die Gegner aus dem Spielfeld zu fegen. Die App ist kostenlos verfügbar und einfach zu bedienen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 0,49

4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

7 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

8 Alto's Adventure Snowman 0,49

9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

10 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

3 Snowball.io™ Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

4 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos

5 Drive and Park SayGames LLC kostenlos

6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

7 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

9 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

10 Stickman Hook MADBOX kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

3 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

4 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 0,49

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

7 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 2,29

8 Alto's Adventure Snowman 0,49

9 XCOM®: Enemy Within 2K 10,99

10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

2 Snowball.io™ Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

4 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

5 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

6 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

7 Kick the Buddy: Forever Playgendary kostenlos

8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

9 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos