Acht von zehn der meistverkauften iPad-Apps unterstützen die Nutzer in ihrer Produktivität und Kreativität. Auch in den Top 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps sind fünf aus diesem Bereich, darunter Apples iWork Apps Pages, Numbers und Keynote. dpa

Die Präsentations-App Keynote hat kürzlich ein Update spendiert bekommen. Es enthält nun unter anderem eine erweiterte Integration von Apple Pencil mit neuen Animationsoptionen und eine neue Benutzeroberfläche.

Affinity Designer (17,99 Euro) ist eine flexible Softwarelösung für Grafikdesign auf dem iPad. Mit der App können Kreative Grafiken für Werbematerial oder Websites entwerfen, an Icons tüfteln oder einfach nur zeichnen. Nicht nur preislich eine echte Alternative zu den bekannten Platzhirschen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29

6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

8 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 H&M App H&M kostenlos

2 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

7 Pick Me Up tastypill kostenlos

8 Twist Hit! SayGames LLC kostenlos

9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99

7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 17,99

10 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 The Elder Scrolls: Blades Bethesda kostenlos

6 Pages Apple kostenlos

7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

8 Numbers Apple kostenlos

9 Keynote Apple kostenlos

10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology kostenlos