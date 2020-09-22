22. September 2020 um 12:46 Uhr
All-in-one
:
Neuer Telekom-Tarif für daheim und unterwegs
Festnetz und Mobilfunk mit unbegrenztem Datenvolumen und Telefonie-Flatrate in alle Netze: Das verspricht der neue Telekom-Tarif. Foto: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn
Bonn Diverse Verträge, unterschiedliche Laufzeiten: Telekommunikation und Internet können kompliziert sein. Nun will es die Telekom einfacher machen und bietet alles in einem Paket an.
Mit Magenta Eins Plus hat die Deutsche Telekom einen neuen Tarif vorgestellt, der sowohl das Festnetz als auch den Mobilfunk abdeckt. Enthalten sind dabei Flatrates für Gespräche und SMS in alle inländischen Netze sowie für Daten. Dabei kommt das Angebot ohne Mindestlaufzeit aus und kann monatlich gekündigt werden.
Verbraucherinnen und Verbrauchern stehen zunächst zwei Tarif-Varianten zur Wahl.
Magenta Eins Plus S kostet 80 Euro im Monat und bietet sowohl daheim per DSL als auch unterwegs per LTE oder 5G Datenraten von bis zu 100 Megabit pro Sekunde (MBit/s) im Download und bis zu 40 MBit/s im Upload. Wer monatlich 10 Euro mehr für Magenta Eins Plus M bezahlt, erhält bis zu 250 MBit/S im Download.
EU-Roaming ist in beiden Varianten inklusive (54 GB), ebenso 1 Gigabyte (GB) Datenvolumen außerhalb der EU. Der Telekom zufolge ist Magenta Eins Plus ab sofort buchbar, vorerst allerdings nur online und nur „für ausgewählte Bestands- und Neukunden“.
Das hängt damit zusammen, dass verschiedene Dienste bei Magenta Eins Plus noch nicht aufgeschaltet werden können. Deshalb müssen sich beispielsweise Magenta-TV-Kunden oder Neukunden, die ihre Festnetz-Rufnummer mitnehmen möchten, noch etwas gedulden. Die Telekom will diese technischen Hürden aber so schnell wie möglich aus dem Weg räumen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200922-99-661610/3