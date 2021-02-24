Spiele-Charts : „Pokémon Go“ meldet sich bei iOS-Gamern zurück

Nach der Kanto-Tour am 20. Februar ist „Pokémon Go“ in dieser Woche wieder in den iOS-Game-Charts vertreten. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Berlin Dass es „Pokémon Go“ zurück in die Top Ten schafft, dürfte nicht nur am schönen Wetter liegen. Denn vor wenigen Tagen stand mit der Kanto-Tour mal wieder ein Großevent auf dem Programm. An die Spitze gelangt allerdings ein ungewöhnliches Parcours-Spiel.

Manch einer erinnert sich vielleicht noch an den Hype, der auf dem Schulhof um Monster-Sammelkarten aus Japan gemacht wurde. Inzwischen ist der Klassiker längst in der digitalen Welt angekommen. Vor allem das AR-Spiel „Pokémon Go“ ließ Tausende Menschen durch deutsche Innenstädte wandeln.

Und auch fünf Jahre später scheint die Euphorie noch nicht vorbei: „Pokémon Go“ lockt wieder einige Monsterjäger auf die Straße und belegt damit Platz 5 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. In der echten Umgebung nach den legendären Monstern zu suchen, bedeutet für viele Fans immer noch jede Menge Nervenkitzel. Vor allem zur Kanto-Tour am 20. Februar ließen sich viele iOS-Gamer den Spaß nicht nehmen.

Lustige Unterhaltung bot den iOS-Gamern in dieser Woche aber auch das Rennspiel „High Heels!“. Die Entwickler dürfen sich freuen, denn ihr Spiel landet sogar auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. In schwindelerregender Höhe muss man sich durch Parcours schwingen und dabei die Heels so hoch wie möglich bekommen. Ja richtig, mit hohen Absätzen geht es über Hindernisse, Stolperfallen weicht man dabei besser aus. Eins jedoch, ist gewiss: Irgendwann kommt der reißende Absatz und vor allem Werbung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29



6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49

9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 High Heels! Zynga Inc. kostenlos

2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos

3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos

5 Pokémon GO Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

6 Bee Network Bee Games Ltd kostenlos

7 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos

8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

10 Stacky Dash SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

4 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49



6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

7 Pou Paul Salameh 0,49

8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment A 4,99

9 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09

10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro



1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

4 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos

5 Manor Matters Playrix kostenlos



6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

10 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos