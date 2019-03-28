Schon seit Wochen stehen die beiden Apps „Procreate“ und „Notability“ ganz oben in der Gunst der iOS-Nutzer. In dieser Woche tauschen sie die Plätze auf dem Treppchen: „Notability“ hat seinen Konkurrenten überholt und den zweiten Platz ergattert. dpa

„Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) ist eine App für Kreative. Sie versteht sich als Werkzeugkasten für Künstler, die unterwegs Zeichnungen oder Gemälde anfertigen können. Dabei stehen ihnen unter anderem 136 Pinsel und ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem zur Verfügung.

Mit „Notability“ (10,99 Euro) haben iOS-Nutzer hingegen eine App zur Hand, mit der sich schnell und einfach Gedanken notieren oder PDF-Dokumente kommentieren lassen. Für Schüler, Lehrer und Geschäftsleute eignet sie sich besonders gut. Ob zu Hause oder unterwegs, man kann überall papierlos an Texten, Fotos oder Dateien arbeiten.

