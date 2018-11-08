Top-Apps: Kreative Köpfe und Ballprofis

In der virtuellen Welt ist alles möglich. So kann man König des Minigolfplatzes oder mobiler Digitalkünstler werden. Beides ist aktuell angesagt, wie die Top-Ten der iOS-Apps zeigen. dpa

Auf Rang sieben für das iPhone und Rang sechs für das iPad landet in dieser Woche die kostenfreie App „Golf Battle“. Bei diesem innovativem Multiplayer-Spiel können bis zu sechs Minigolfspieler in Echtzeit gegeneinander antreten. Verschiedene Spielmodi, 3D-Grafiken und ein fesselnder sowie lustiger Spielablauf sorgen dabei für Unterhaltung und Abwechslung.

Wer lieber gestalterisch tätig werden möchte, kann dies mit der Kreativapp „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) tun. Dieses leistungsstarke Zeichentool bietet Usern eine große Werkzeugpalette für die Anfertigung von digitalen Zeichnungen und Gemälden: ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem, Dual-Texture-Pinsel, ein Wischfinger-Tool und eine große Auswahl an Effekten. Nicht ohne Grund ist „Procreate“ ein Apple Design Award Winner und belegt aktuell Platz vier der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Auch wer unterwegs ist, muss sein kreatives Schaffen nicht unterbrechen. Denn die App „Duet Display“ (10,99 Euro) verwandelt das eigene iPad oder iPhone in einen Zweitbildschirm für Mac oder PC - und ermöglicht so professionelles Multitasking auf zwei Bildschirmen. Dabei bietet die App auch mobil eine hohe Anzeigequalität ohne Verzögerungen. „Duet Display“ schafft es auf den neunten Rang der kostenpflichtigen Apps für das iPad.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Plantsnap - Pflanzen bestimmen PlantSnap, Inc. 1,09

5 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

8 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos

2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

3 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 Alle gegen Einen Brainpool Artist&Content Services kostenlos

7 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

8 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

9 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos

10 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

7 Football Manager 2019 Touch SEGA 21,99

8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

10 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

5 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

6 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos

7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

8 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos

9 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

10 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos