Top-Apps: Medaillenfieber und der perfekte Schlag

Ob waghalsige Snowboardsprünge oder klassischer Langlauf - sportlich geht es in diesen Tagen zu. Das Interesse an den Olympischen Winterspielen ist groß. Mehrere Apps machen es möglich, die Wettkämpfe mobil und völlig zeitunabhängig zu verfolgen. dpa

Platz sechs der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPad belegt „ZDFmediathek“. Die App bietet Sportfans Live TV genauso wie Video on demand. Wer also nicht live dabei sein kann, genießt die Übertragung ganz einfach und bequem nachträglich, wann und wo er möchte. Auch „ARD Mediathek“ auf dem zehnten Rang bietet diesen Service. Mit „ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek“ auf Platz neun kommen vor allem die Fans von Erfolgsserien und Spielfilmen auf ihre Kosten.

Wer nicht nur zuschauen möchte, kann mit „Baseball Boy!“ selbst spielerisch aktiv werden. Bei dieser App geht es darum, einen Baseball mit dem Schläger so hart und präzise wie möglich zu treffen. Dabei kommt es besonders auf das richtige Timing an. Der bunte Baseballspaß mit Spezialeffekten landet auf dem fünften Rang der kostenlosen iPhone Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Rainbowdrops Pummeleinhorn GmbH 1,09

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

9 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

10 Forest by Seekrtech ShaoKan Pi 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 TEKKEN™ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Baseball Boy! Voodoo kostenlos

6 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos

7 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos

8 13! Good Job Games kostenlos

9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 4,49

6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

7 Rush Rally 2 Stephen Brown 0,99

8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

9 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

10 GoodReader Good.iWare, Inc. 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

4 YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos

6 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

9 ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos

10 ARD Mediathek Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts kostenlos