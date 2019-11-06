iPhone und iPad : Top Apps: Schlaf-Überwachung und Team-Kommunikation

Mit der App „TeamSpeak 3“ kann man als Gruppe kommunizieren und Informationen austauschen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom.

Berlin Auf den Top-Plätzen der App-Charts bewegt sich in dieser Woche so gut wie nichts. Einzig die App „Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle“, der Neueinsteiger der letzten Woche, rutscht weiter nach oben und landet auf Platz vier.

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("halfpagead_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken Von dpa

Unter den oberen Platzierungen befindet sich auch „AutoSleep Schlaftracker“. Mit dieser App zeichnet die Apple Watch vollständig automatisch den Schlaf auf. Am Morgen erhält der User eine Benachrichtigung, die ihn über die Qualität seines Schlafs aufklärt.

Beliebt bei den App Store-Nutzern ist auch die Kommunikations-App „TeamSpeak 3“. Die Anwendung ermöglicht es, als Gruppe miteinander zu kommunizieren und Informationen auszutauschen. „TeamSpeak 3“ steigt auf Platz neun der iPhone-Charts ein.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

<div id="mobilebanner_lazy_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_lazy_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_lazy"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_lazy"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

Meistgeladen



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos

2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos

3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos

4 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

5 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos

6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

7 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos

8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 10,99

8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Meistgeladen