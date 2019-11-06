iPhone und iPad : Top Apps: Schlaf-Überwachung und Team-Kommunikation
Berlin Auf den Top-Plätzen der App-Charts bewegt sich in dieser Woche so gut wie nichts. Einzig die App „Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle“, der Neueinsteiger der letzten Woche, rutscht weiter nach oben und landet auf Platz vier.
Unter den oberen Platzierungen befindet sich auch „AutoSleep Schlaftracker“. Mit dieser App zeichnet die Apple Watch vollständig automatisch den Schlaf auf. Am Morgen erhält der User eine Benachrichtigung, die ihn über die Qualität seines Schlafs aufklärt.
Beliebt bei den App Store-Nutzern ist auch die Kommunikations-App „TeamSpeak 3“. Die Anwendung ermöglicht es, als Gruppe miteinander zu kommunizieren und Informationen auszutauschen. „TeamSpeak 3“ steigt auf Platz neun der iPhone-Charts ein.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Meistgeladen
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 10,99
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Meistgeladen
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos