Top-Apps: Sportlich und musikalisch ins neue Jahr

So mancher hat sich für das neue Jahr einiges vorgenommen. Sport treiben, mehr Musik hören oder endlich mal Ordnung in die Finanzen bringen. Drei Apps können dabei helfen, diese guten Vorsätze in die Tat umzusetzen: dpa

Die Fitness-App „7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit“ (3,49 Euro) steigt neu auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps ein. Das Sportprogramm ermöglicht es, mit wenigen einfachen Übungen in kurzer Zeit intensiv zu trainieren. Für das Training werden dabei keine Geräte oder weiteres Zubehör benötigt. Die App protokolliert zudem die Ergebnisse und behält das Körpergewicht im Blick.

Damit der Spaß beim Fitnessprogramm nicht zu kurz kommt, kann man mit „Spotify Music“ die Lieblingsmusik beim Training auf dem iPhone oder iPad genießen. Der digitale Musikdienst bietet Zugriff auf Millionen von Songs. Man kann nach Titeln, Künstlern und Alben suchen und eigene Playlists erstellen. „Spotify Music“ landet auf dem zehnten Rang der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps.

Mit der Banking-App „Sparkasse+ Finanzen im Griff“ können Nutzer ihre Konten verwalten, Überweisungen tätigen und Daueraufträge einrichten. Features wie eine grafische Umsatzauswertung ermöglichen dabei eine anschauliche Darstellung der Finanzen. Die Unterstützung der App ist jedoch abhängig von dem eigenen Kreditinstitut. Das Finanz-Tool belegt in dieser Woche Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 Fazilet Takvimi Pro Fazilet Nesriyat ve Ticaret A.S. 1,09

5 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09

6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 3,99

8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

9 Enlight Lightricks Ltd. 3,49

10 7-Minuten-

Trainingseinheit Fitness Guide Inc 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

6 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

7 Dune! Voodoo kostenlos

8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

9 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

3 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

6 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49

10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

4 WzPad for WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

5 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

6 Sparkasse+ Finanzen im Griff Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos

7 Pixel Art - Color by Number Easybrain kostenlos

8 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

9 Toon Blast Peak Games kostenlos

10 Calculator Pro+ for iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos