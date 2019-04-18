Für „Sky Ticket“ ist es eine erfolgreiche Woche. Die App verbessert sich in den Charts um vier Plätze. Ganz oben an der Spitze bleibt jedoch „Amazon Prime Video“. dpa

Mit der Anwendung des Internetriesen aus Seattle haben iPad-Nutzer Zugriff auf eine riesige Sammlung an Serien, Filmen und Dokumentarfilmen. Diese lassen sich über WLAN herunterladen und danach überall offline ansehen. Wer das Angebot nutzen will, braucht jedoch eine Prime-Mitgliedschaft.

Ähnlich funktioniert die App „Sky Ticket“. Die Abonnenten können Sendungen und Sportevents live schauen, ohne dass eine lange Vertragsbindung verpflichtend ist. Wer auf das Angebot nur für kurze Zeit zugreifen möchte, hat die Möglichkeit, das Abonnement monatlich zu kündigen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

9 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos

2 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos

3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

4 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos

5 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

7 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

9 Google Maps - Transit&Essen Google LLC kostenlos

10 H&M - wir lieben Mode H&M kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

4 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

6 Pixelmator Photo Pixelmator Team 5,49

7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos

4 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos

5 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

7 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

8 Pinatamasters Playgendary kostenlos

9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos