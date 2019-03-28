Vor sieben Tagen waren „Evertale“ und „7 Billion Humans“ nicht in den iOS-Charts vertreten. Diese Woche haben beide Spiele den Sprung in die Top Ten geschafft. Während „7 Billion Humans“ den neunten Platz belegt, verpasst „Evertale“ nur knapp das Treppchen. dpa

„Evertale“ (0,49 Euro) ist eine App für Freunde des Abenteuers. iOS-Nutzer tauchen in eine fantastische Welt geheimnisvoller Monster ein, die man einfangen und trainieren kann, um sie anschließend in den Kampf zu schicken. Zugleich lassen sich dabei weitläufige Gebiete, lebhafte Städte und epische Dungeons erkunden.

Bei „7 Billion Humans“ handelt es sich um einen Nachfolger des preisgekrönten Spiels „Human Resource Machine“, allerdings mit neuer Programmiersprache. iOS-Nutzer erwarten kniffligere Denkaufgaben und mehr Level als beim Vorgänger. Gleich bleibt jedoch, dass sich Schwärme von Büroarbeitern automatisieren lassen, um die Aufgaben zu lösen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

5 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

9 7 Billion Humans Experimental Gameplay Group 5,49

10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos

2 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

3 Pick Me Up™ tastypill kostenlos

4 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos

5 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

6 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos

7 Drive and Park SayGames LLC kostenlos

8 Idle Supermarket Tycoon - Shop Digital Things kostenlos

9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

10 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

5 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

8 7 Billion Humans Experimental Gameplay Group 5,49

9 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29

Meistgeladene iPad-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos

2 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

3 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos

4 Pick Me Up™ tastypill kostenlos

5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

6 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos

7 Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga King kostenlos

8 Idle Supermarket Tycoon - Shop Digital Things kostenlos

9 Matchington Mansion Firecraft Studios Ltd. kostenlos

10 Gardenscapes Playrix Games kostenlos