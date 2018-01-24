Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Besser Schlafen mit dem iPhone

Der momentane Trend zum Streaming spiegelt sich auch in den iOS-App-Charts wieder. Darüber hinaus befinden sich Apps zur Geräte-Optimierung und zur Aufzeichnung von Körperfunktionen in der Hitliste. dpa

Der „AutoSleep Schlaftracker“ will dabei helfen, Schlafgewohnheiten zu verbessern. Die App (3,49 Euro) von Tantsissa wurde Mitte Dezember auf Version 5.0 geupdatet und enthält zahlreiche Funktionen zur Schlafaufzeichnung.

Die App „Geekbench 4“ (1,01 Euro) von Primate Labs Inc. klettert in dieser Woche von Platz 9 auf Platz 6 der iPhone-Charts. Das Tool ermöglicht es Usern herauszufinden, wie viel Leistung wirklich in ihrem Smartphone steckt. Damit nicht nur Technik-Freaks die App bedienen können, ist sie übersichtlich gestaltet.

Deutschland streamt - auf dem iPad führen nach wie vor die Apps der Anbieter NetFlix (Platz 1) und Amazon (Platz 2) die Top-Ten der kostenlosen iPad-Downloads an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

6 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

9 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49

10 Grillrezepte 2 Elmar Hoer 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

2 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

4 Finger Driver Ketchapp kostenlos

5 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

6 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

7 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

10 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

3 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

4 Procreate MyScript 6,99

6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

7 Returner 77 Fantastic, yes 5,49

8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99

9 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos

6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

7 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

8 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos