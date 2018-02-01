Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Wie werde ich selbst zum Emoji?

Malen nach Zahlen, Avatare basteln, kreativ sein: Mehrere solcher Programme fürs Smartphone und Tablet sind gerade in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps zu finden. dpa

Mit „Bitmoji“ (kostenlos) von Bitstrips können sich Chat-Fans ihren individuellen Emoji basteln. Und warum nicht mal selbst zum Comic-Avatar werden? Nutzer können sich eine neue Frisur, Nase oder Augen verpassen.

Hobby-Künstlern gefällt auch „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) - ein anspruchsvolles Zeichen-Tool für das iPad. Die App ist für den Apple-Pencil optimiert und bietet eine breite Palette an Farben und Pinseln.

Wer sich an die Malerei erst einmal heranarbeiten will, kann dies mit „Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen“ (kostenlos) von Easybrain versuchen. Bei dieser App liegt der Fokus auf dem Malen als Entspannung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49

3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29

7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49

9 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49

10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos

2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos

3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

5 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos

6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

8 Splashy! Voodoo kostenlos

9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

10 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

2 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99

6 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49

7 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49

8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

9 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29

10 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

Meistgeladen iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos

5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos

6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos

9 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos