Beliebte Programme
Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Wie werde ich selbst zum Emoji?

Berlin. Malen nach Zahlen, Avatare basteln, kreativ sein: Mehrere solcher Programme fürs Smartphone und Tablet sind gerade in den Top Ten der iOS-Apps zu finden. dpa

Mit „Bitmoji“ (kostenlos) von Bitstrips können sich Chat-Fans ihren individuellen Emoji basteln. Und warum nicht mal selbst zum Comic-Avatar werden? Nutzer können sich eine neue Frisur, Nase oder Augen verpassen.

Hobby-Künstlern gefällt auch „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) - ein anspruchsvolles Zeichen-Tool für das iPad. Die App ist für den Apple-Pencil optimiert und bietet eine breite Palette an Farben und Pinseln.

Wer sich an die Malerei erst einmal heranarbeiten will, kann dies mit „Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen“ (kostenlos) von Easybrain versuchen. Bei dieser App liegt der Fokus auf dem Malen als Entspannung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
 3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29
 7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
 8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49
 9 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49
 10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos
 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
 3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
 5 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos
 6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
 7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
 8 Splashy! Voodoo kostenlos
 9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
 10 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
 2 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
 5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
 6 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
 7 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49
 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
 9 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
 10 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49

Meistgeladen iPad-Apps


 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
 2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
 3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
 4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
 5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos
 6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
 8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
 9 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
 10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos