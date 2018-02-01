Beliebte Programme
Top Ten der iOS-Apps: Wie werde ich selbst zum Emoji?
Mit „Bitmoji“ (kostenlos) von Bitstrips können sich Chat-Fans ihren individuellen Emoji basteln. Und warum nicht mal selbst zum Comic-Avatar werden? Nutzer können sich eine neue Frisur, Nase oder Augen verpassen.
Hobby-Künstlern gefällt auch „Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) - ein anspruchsvolles Zeichen-Tool für das iPad. Die App ist für den Apple-Pencil optimiert und bietet eine breite Palette an Farben und Pinseln.
Wer sich an die Malerei erst einmal heranarbeiten will, kann dies mit „Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen“ (kostenlos) von Easybrain versuchen. Bei dieser App liegt der Fokus auf dem Malen als Entspannung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 2,29
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49
9 iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner. BPMobile 5,49
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Bitmoji Bitstrips kostenlos
6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Splashy! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
10 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
2 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
6 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
7 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro Wzp Solutions Lda 3,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
10 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
Meistgeladen iPad-Apps
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
4 YouTube: Ansehen&Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos
6 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos