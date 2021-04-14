14. April 2021 um 16:13 Uhr
Aus dem App Store
:
Top Ten: iOS-Gamer mögen Origamis und Auto-Rennen
Mit „Paper Fold“ geht Origami jetzt auch per App. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Berlin Origamis kennt man aus der Schule: Ziel war es bunte Kraniche zu falten, die dann meistens doch eher Papierflieger wurden. Die alte chinesische Faltkunst mit japanischen Namen gibt es nun als App. Das kommt bei iOS-Gamern gut an.
Origami beschreibt die Kunst des Papierfaltens - ausgehend von einem meistens quadratischen Blatt Papier, werden Formen und Gestalten gefaltet.
Die beruhigende Tätigkeit scheint bei iOS-Gamern wieder im Kommen zu sein. Denn mit „Paper Fold“ steht ein genau solches Spiel auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. In zahlreichen Leveln kann man verschiedene Motive und Origamis falten und kreieren. Außerdem hat man dabei eine große Auswahl an verschiedenen Motiven und Formen. Wer ein bisschen kreativ sein und sich dabei noch entspannen möchte, dürfte Gefallen daran finden.
Mit wesentlich mehr Action und wenigen bis keinen Entspannungsmomenten punktet diese Woche bei Gamern das Spiel „Real Drive 3D“. In aufregenden Challenges stellt man hier seine Fahrkünste unter Beweis. Ziel ist es, neue Autos freizuschalten, die man dann aufrüsten kann. Ob auf Dächern oder Stränden, man jagt durch virtuelle Welten und wird mit allerlei Herausforderungen konfrontiert - allerdings auch mit viel Werbung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 0,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 2 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos 3 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos 4 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Soccer Super Star - Fußball Real Free Soccer kostenlos
6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 7 Pass the Boom Nick Seidel kostenlos 8 DOP 2: Delete One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Real Drive 3D Coda Platform Limited kostenlos 10 Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! King kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 7 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 9 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09 10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 DOP 2: Delete One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
6 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 7 Prison Escape: Stickman Story ABIGAMES PTE. LTD kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39457/7