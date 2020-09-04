4. September 2020 um 11:53 Uhr
Corona-Maßnahme
:
Australien verlängert Reisesperre um drei Monate
Bis zum 17. Dezember will Australien keine ausländischen Besucher mehr ins Land lassen. Foto: Christian_Röwekamp/dpa-tmn/Illustration
Sydney Die Hoffnung, noch in diesem Jahr nach Australien reisen zu können, schwindet: Mindestens bis zum 17. Dezember will das Land keine ausländischen Besucher mehr empfangen.
Australien hat seine internationale Corona-Reisesperre um weitere drei Monate verlängert. Gesundheitsminister Greg Hunt kündigte am späten Donnerstagabend (3. September) an, dass die Grenzen bis mindestens 17. Dezember für Besucher aus dem Ausland geschlossen bleiben.
Die Regierung reagiere damit auf den Rat des Komitees für Gesundheitsschutz AHPPC: Die Behörde habe festgestellt, dass „die internationale und nationale Covid-19-Situation weiterhin ein inakzeptables Risiko für die öffentliche Gesundheit“ darstelle, hieß es in einer Mitteilung. Die Verlängerung der Reisesperre sei „eine angemessene Reaktion auf dieses Risiko“.
Die Grenzen Australiens sind wegen der Pandemie seit März dicht, auch Menschen mit ständigem Wohnsitz in Australien dürfen das Land nur in Ausnahmefällen verlassen. Die Opposition kritisierte die Ankündigung und erinnerte an 23.000 Australier, die im Ausland gestrandet seien und nun weiter nicht ins Land könnten.
In Australien wurden bislang rund 26.000 Infektionsfälle bestätigt, etwa 700 Menschen starben in Zusammenhang mit Covid-19. Besonders betroffen ist der Bundesstaat Victoria mit der Metropole Melbourne. In der Millionenstadt war Anfang Juli ein neuer Lockdown verhängt worden, der noch bis mindestens Mitte September dauern soll.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200904-99-428928/3