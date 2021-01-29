  1. Magazin
Auch Bahnstrecken gesperrt: Große Lawinengefahr in der Schweiz

In der Schweiz herrscht wegen massiver Schneefälle immer noch hohe Lawinengefahr. Foto: Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa

Bern Ausnahmezustand in der Schweiz: Viele Straßen wurden von Lawinen begraben. Auch Bahnstrecken sind von den massiven Schneefällen betroffen.

Tagelange heftige Schneefälle haben in der Schweiz
zahlreiche Verkehrswege unterbrochen. Die Lawinengefahr ist groß, wie
das WSL-Institut für Schnee- und Lawinenforschung (SLF) in Davos am
Freitag (29. Januar) mitteilte.

Die bereits unterbrochene Bahnstrecke von Täsch nach Zermatt am
Matterhorn im Kanton Wallis konnte am Freitag zunächst nicht geöffnet werden. In dem Kanton waren mehrere weitere Dörfer über Straßen nicht zu erreichen. Die Behörden riefen Bewohner wegen der Lawinengefahr am späten Donnerstag auf, möglichst in den Häusern zu bleiben.

Auch ein Autobahnabschnitt südlich des Vierwaldstättersees war am
Freitag wegen Lawinengefahr gesperrt. Die Schweizer Bahnen (SBB) und
die Rhätische Bahn im Kanton Graubünden sperrten Strecken Richtung
Tessin und in der Nähe von Interlaken und Davos.

Für das Wochenende werden im Wallis mancherorts 40 Zentimeter
Neuschnee erwartet. Eine Kaltfront dämpfte die Lawinengefahr aber.
Das Schnee- und Lawinenforschungsinstitut nahm die teils verhängte
höchste Lawinenwarnstufe 5 am Freitagmorgen zurück auf 4.

