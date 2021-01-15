15. Januar 2021 um 17:10 Uhr
Bis zum 1. Mai
:
Island verschärft Corona-Bestimmungen für die Einreise
Ab sofort herrschen härtere Regeln bei der Einreise nach Island. Foto: Steffen Trumpf/dpa
Reykjavik Island ist abgelegen und aktuell nicht so schlimm von der Coronapandemie betroffen wie der Rest von Europa. Damit das so bleibt, müssen Einreisende ab sofort mit härteren Einreiseregeln rechnen.
Island verschärft seine Einreisebestimmungen. Jeder Passagier muss sich ab Freitag verbindlich nach der Ankunft auf der Nordatlantik-Insel auf das Coronavirus testen lassen.
Nach fünf bis sechs Tagen Quarantäne muss dann ein zweiter Corona-Test vorgenommen werden, wie die isländische Regierung nach einer Kabinettssitzung mitteilte.
Die Maßnahme gilt bis zum 1. Mai, die Tests sind kostenlos. Bislang konnten Island-Touristen alternativ auch wählen, freiwillig für 14 Tage in Quarantäne zu gehen - in der Praxis bedeutete das aber, dass manche diese Option zwar wählten, am Ende aber nicht einhielten.
Island hat vor allem wegen seiner abgeschiedenen Lage verhältnismäßig wenige Neuinfektionen zu beklagen. Im Vergleich zu den Ländern der EU und den restlichen Staaten des Europäischen Wirtschaftsraums (EWR) hatte die Insel in den vergangenen Wochen die insgesamt geringsten Neuinfektionszahlen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210115-99-42608/3