4. Dezember 2020 um 16:55 Uhr
Auswärtiges Amt
:
Regionen in Griechenland von Risikoliste gestrichen
Das Auswärtige Amt hebt für einzelne Gebiete in Griechenland und Irland den Risiko-Status auf. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Berlin Auf der Liste der Corona-Risikoliste tut sich wieder was: Während Gebiete auf dem Baltikum hinzukommen, gibt es für Regionen in Griechenland und Irland Entwarnung.
Die Bundesregierung stuft von Sonntag an weitere Regionen in Finnland und Estland wegen hoher Infektionszahlen als
Corona-Risikogebiete ein. Gleichzeitig wird dieser Status dann aber für einzelne Gebiete auf dem griechischen Festland (Mittelgriechenland und Epirus) und in Irland (South-East) aufgehoben. Das gab das Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) im Internet bekannt.
Die Einstufung als Risikogebiet und die damit automatisch verbundenen Reisewarnungen des Auswärtigen Amts bedeuten zwar kein Reiseverbot, sollen aber eine möglichst große abschreckende Wirkung auf Touristen haben. Das Gute für Urlauber: Sie können bereits gebuchte Reisen stornieren, wenn ihr Ziel zum Risikogebiet erklärt wird. Rückkehrer aus den Risikogebieten müssen aber bis zu zehn Tage in Quarantäne, können sich davon aber durch einen negativen Test ab dem fünften Tag nach Einreise vorzeitig befreien lassen.
Die Einstufung als Risikogebiet erfolgt, wenn ein Land oder eine Region den Grenzwert von 50 Neuinfektionen auf 100.000 Einwohner in den vergangenen sieben Tagen überschreitet. Auch der größte Teil Deutschlands ist nach diesen Kriterien Risikogebiet - mit Ausnahme Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns und Schleswig-Holsteins.
In den vergangenen Wochen war eine Region nach der anderen im Ausland auf die Risikoliste des RKI gesetzt worden. Auf dem europäischen Festland gibt es neben Griechenland, Estland und Finnland nur noch in Österreich (zwei Gemeinden an der deutschen Grenze) und Norwegen Regionen, die nicht als Risikogebiete eingestuft sind. Hinzu kommen insgesamt vier Regionen in Irland sowie die kanarischen Inseln in Spanien, das portugiesische Madeira, ein Großteil der griechischen Inseln, die britische Isle of Man und die Kanalinsel Guernsey sowie die dänischen Inseln Grönland und Färöer.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201204-99-575179/2