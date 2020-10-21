21. Oktober 2020 um 11:52 Uhr
Gurkenfass, Lodge und Turm
:
Ungewöhnlich Übernachten in Brandenburg
Von der klassischen Ferienwohnung über ein Erdloch bis hin zum Baumhaus - wer Übernachtungsmöglichkeiten in Brandenburg sucht, hat dafür mittlerweile eine große Auswahl. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Potsdam Piefige Pensionen und langweilige Fremdenzimmer? Brandenburg hat längst mehr zu bieten und überrascht mit allerhand ungewöhnlichen Unterkünften. Ein kurzer Einblick:
Wer in Brandenburg ungewöhnliche Übernachtungsmöglichkeiten sucht, hat dafür mittlerweile eine große Auswahl. Einige davon seien mit dem Tourismuspreis Brandenburg ausgezeichnet worden.
„Ob an Land, auf dem Wasser oder in der Höhe, ungewöhnliche Aufenthalte bieten sich in der Mark viele“, sagt Patrick Kastner von der TMB Tourismus-Marketing Brandenburg GmbH.
Als Beispiel nannte er die mobilen Holz-Lodges der Firma My Molo aus Marienwerder (Barnim), Tourismuspreisträger 2020. Ursprünglich für Festivals konzipiert, die aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ausfielen, stehen die je 7,5 Quadratmeter großen Unterkünfte jetzt auf einem Campingplatz in der Lausitz.
Beliebt bei Touristen seien auch umgebaute Gurkenfässer im Spreewald, mongolische Jurten im Fläming oder Türme aller Art, so Kastner. Ein völlig neues Erlebnis bietet seit diesem Jahr Familie Radow in Groß Schönebeck (Barnim), die sich ein Erdhaus mit drei Ferienappartements hat bauen lassen.
