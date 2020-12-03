  1. Magazin
Australien: Welterbe gefährdet: Feuer vernichtet Teile von Fraser Island

Buschfeuer haben vor dem Campingplatz Cathedrals auf der der australischen Insel Fraser Island im Bundesstaat Queensland verbrannte Erde hinterlassen. Foto: Danny Casey/AAP/dpa

Fraser Island Wieder einmal brennt es in Australien. Diesmal erwischt es die Sandinsel Fraser Island. Das Buschfeuer hat bereits die Häfte des Weltnaturerbes zerstört.

Auf der berühmten Touristeninsel Fraser Island
im australischen Bundesstaat Queensland kämpfen Einsatzkräfte gegen
ein massives Buschfeuer. Der Brand schwelt bereits seit sechs Wochen
und ist immer noch nicht unter Kontrolle, wie die Behörden
mitteilten.

Die Hälfte der größten Sandinsel der Welt, die seit 1992 zum
Weltnaturerbe der Unesco gehört, ist den Angaben zufolge bereits
zerstört: 80.000 Hektar seien den Flammen schon zum Opfer gefallen.
Allein am Mittwoch wurden 345.000 Liter Wasser abgeworfen, wie die
örtliche Feuerwehr auf Twitter mitteilte.

In dieser Woche sei das Feuer wegen einer anhaltenden Hitzewelle an
Australiens Ostküste noch einmal größer und stärker geworden.
Touristen wurden angewiesen, nicht auf die Insel zu fahren. Fraser
Island sei auf der ganzen Welt beliebt, „was es so schmerzhaft macht
anzusehen, wie die Insel brennt“, sagte Queenslands
Ministerpräsidentin Annastacia Palaszczuk. Der Buschbrand soll durch
ein illegales Lagerfeuer am 14. Oktober ausgelöst worden sein.

Mit einer Länge von 122 Kilometern ist Fraser Island die größte
Sandinsel der Erde. Es gibt zahlreiche Aussichtspunkte, Badestrände
und Süßwasserseen, was die Insel vor allem bei Campern beliebt macht.
Neben Buschland und Mangrovensümpfen wächst auf dem Sand auch ein
tropischer Regenwald. Dieser ist den Behörden zufolge aber bisher
nicht von dem Feuer betroffen.

