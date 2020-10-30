  1. Meinung

Kolumne Eifel-Einsichten

Kolumne Eifel-einsichten : Durchgehalten

Foto: TV/Klaus Kimmling

Jetzt, da sich Amerika im Enddarm der Trump-Präsidentschaft befindet, heißt’s Bilanz ziehen und einen Ausblick auf die kommende ...

Nein, das ist nicht gut. Fangen wir neu an. So vielleicht: Wollt ihr mal was ganz Schlimmes lesen? Hier, gestern, unsere Neuansteckungen: fast 19 000. Und in den USA: 80 000 (yep, das hier ist C-Log-Eintrag ... huch: 35). Es gibt etwa viermal so viele US-Bürger wie Deutsche. Und das heißt? Genau, in Sachen Coronaansteckungsbekämpfungseffektivität stehen wir aktuell genauso dumm da wie die Amis.

Ach, wer will das wissen, also nochmal neu: He, Kolumnistenheini, ruft das unschuldige Volk der Eifel, gibt’s auch noch was Gutes? Ja, ruf ich zurück, ich hab ne neue und supere Munama, also Mundnasenmaske, und die hat mir Christiane Jansen aus Prüm genäht! Vorne drauf: Zeitungsausschnitte. Ich trage jetzt also den Presseausweis im Gesicht (und wer mich sieht, geht deswegen schon mal direkt ordentlich auf Distanz). Danke! Auch für das schöne Gedicht, Christiane!

So, zur Sache: Was hab ich im Leben schon für sinnlose Dialoge geführt. Und Monologe erst! Aber, hö, meine stehen samstags im Volksfreund (und da kriegt der auch noch Geld für, ruft das unschuldige Volk der Eifel). Zum Finale hier aber ein Hammer-Dialog zwischen mir und Enkel Pino, als er noch fünf war und ich schon ... egal. Sinnlos ist der nicht. Auf geht’s:

„Die Romy“, sagt Pino, „die hat mal die Rinde von der Fleischwurst gegessen!“

– „Die Rinde?“

„Die Romy, die hat mal die Kruste von der Fleischwurst gegessen!“

– „Also bei der Fleischwurst, was da drumherum ist, das nennt man ,Pelle’.“

„Die Romy, die hat mal den Rand von der Fleischwurst gegessen!“

Da gab ich dann auf, wenn auch tief beglückt. Ich nenne das a) einen super Wortschatz. Und b) ein beneidenswertes Durchhaltevermögen. Wünsch ich euch auch! Und jetzt ess ich den Kern von dem Ei da vor mir. Mit der Borke vom Brötchen. Und halt den Rand.

Et jit net jerannt.