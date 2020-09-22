22. September 2020 um 16:09 Uhr
Politik
:
Lächerlich
Zur Berichterstattung über den Fall Nawalny und die Reaktionen darauf schreibt Wolfgang Herold:
Es kann ja nicht sein, dass sich die deutsche und die EU-Außenpolitik an einer einzelnen Person festmachen. Lächerlich!
Vor einem Jahr hat niemand Alexej Nawalny gekannt. Zum russischen Regimekritiker wird er von Außenminister Heiko Maas hochstilisiert. Es gibt auch Regimekritiker in Südamerika – und erst recht in China. Wo ist denn da unser Außenminister? Irrelevant.
Sein Vorhaben, Nordstream 2 abzubrechen, würde den deutschen Staat nach Regressansprüchen der beteiligten Firmen circa 60 Milliarden Euro kosten.
Wenn die Pipeline Nordstream 2 durch das Baltikum und Polen zu Ende gebaut wird, dann wären die Amerikaner und Heiko Maas froh. Aber unsere politische Großwetterlage ist ja eine andere. Russland steht Belarus zurzeit politisch und eventuell militärisch bei. Das geht laut unserer Außenpolitik gar nicht.
Nur zur Information: Die „Orangene Revolution“ 2004 in der Ukraine ist vom Westen, insbesondere den USA, mit zig Millionen Dollar unterstützt worden. Ich will gar nicht wissen, inwieweit CIA und Konsorten in Belarus tätig sind.