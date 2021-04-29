29. April 2021 um 15:47 Uhr
Gewerbegebiet
:
Wer kommt für den Schaden auf?
Gewerbegebiet
Zur Berichterstattung zum geplanten Gewerbegebiet bei Maring-Noviand schreibt Sibylle von Schuckmann-Karp:
40 Winzer bekräftigen mit ihrer Unterschrift die Befürchtung, dass der weltbekannten Lage „Brauneberger Juffer“ durch die großflächige Versiegelung auf ihrer Nordseite buchstäblich „das Wasser abgegraben“ wird.
Da stellt sich die Frage: Darf man seinen Mitmenschen Schaden zufügen, um für sich selbst Nutzen daraus zu ziehen und wer kommt für den Schaden auf? Dürfen Politiker von der derzeit knappen Stimmenmehrheit darauf schließen, moralisch und gesellschaftlich richtig zu handeln? Gestehen wir Alltagsurteile zu, so muss man diese doch der tatsächliche Wahrheit und Erkenntnis unterordnen.
So gesehen sind die Forderungen nach schnellen Entscheidungen ohne ausreichend, ehrliche und vor allem unparteiliche Aufklärung in der Bevölkerung im Höchstmass unmoralisch und sozial nicht akzeptabel. Moralisches Verhalten ist die Forderung nach Verhalten das niemanden verletzt. Damit erreichen wir eine hohe Akzeptanz bei unseren Mitmenschen. Oft finden die Wertevorstellungen erst nach einiger Zeit der Information und Aufklärung bei den Menschen Verständnis und die allgemeine Zustimmung verliert sich zugunsten der Ablehnung. Zu einer gewissenhaften Beurteilung brauchen wir einmal Hintergrundwissen, das uns Handlungsoptionen aufzeigt, zum anderen unparteilich Handelnde.
Schon vor 250 Jahren verglich der Philosoph David Hume die „leeren Vergnügungen des Luxus und Aufwands“, die ein gescheiter „Spitzbub“ sich durch rechtliche Winkelzüge zu verschaffen suchte, mit den Freuden: „der Gesundheit und der gewöhnlichen Schönheit der Natur“; Freuden „vor allem aber des Friedens, bei dem Nachdenken über das eigene Verhalten“.