4. Februar 2021 um 16:25 Uhr
Kolumne Liss
:
Hun(d)srück
Ich will ja nichts sagen, aber wir können derzeit froh sein, wenn wir auf dem Hunsrück leben. An der Mosel war in den letzten Tagen mal wieder Hochwasseralarm. Ich könnte mich nie daran gewöhnen, meine Möbel und Klamotten in regelmäßigen Abständen zur Vorsicht eine Etage höher zu schleppen.
Und in der Eifel musst du als Mieter damit rechnen, dass dich dein Vermieter mit dem Bagger aus dem Haus jagt...
Im Hunsrück hingegen überlegen wir uns, wie ein Hund einen Schläger hält, wenn er Minigolf spielen will. Ich glaube, um diese Probleme beneiden uns derzeit unsere nördlichen Nachbarn an und jenseits der Mosel.
Erst spielt der Vierbeiner im Thalfanger Freizeitpark Caniplace eine Runde Doggi-Golf und direkt im Anschluss begibt er sich mit Blick auf seine Figur und seine Fitness in den Swimmingpool.
Nach einem Rundgang durch den Sinnesgarten für Vierbeiner und anschließender Physiotherapie zieht sich Bello ins Vier-Pfoten-Etablissement zur Ruhe zurück. In Thalfang ist der Hund offensichtlich der ungekrönte König.
Ganz im Gegensatz zum Nationalpark. Die haben sich ja die Wildkatze als Maskottchen ausgesucht. Und ob Hund oder Wildkatze künftig den Hunsrück repräsentieren wird – das muss sich dann erst noch herausstellen,