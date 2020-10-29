  1. Meinung

Pitter : Ein flotter Typ

Leute, ich hab einen Stress. Ich düse jetzt jeden Tag zum Briefkasten. Da könnte nämlich eventuell ein Knöllchen drin sein, weil ich ... na ja ... ich bin halt ein bisschen zu schnell gefahren.  Wie viel?

Ähh, ich kann mich nicht erinnern ... Ist ja auch egal.

Jedenfalls haben die von der Bullerei, wenn’s schlecht läuft, ein Foto davon.  Und ich bin dann das Geld los, das ich wegen Corona gespart hab  – weil ich nicht mehr so oft mit meinen Kumpels in der Kneipe war.  Weil ich jetzt nur zwei Jogginghosen in der Woche brauche. Bin ja eh meistens daheim.

Gut, im Auto, vor ein paar Wochen, hatte ich meine Sonntagsklamotten an. „Wenn du schon mal zum Frisör gehst mit deinen Zotteln und deinem Rauschebart“, hat Walburga gesagt, „ziehst du dich gefälligst mal wie ein richtiger Mensch an“. Klar, hab  ich „gerne“ gemacht (grrr ...). Auch wenn die Hose vom Hochzeitsanzug schon ein bisschen  „spack“ sitzt. Wie auch immer: Ich fahre also los und sinnier’ so vor mich hin, da wird’s plötzlich hell im Auto. Ein Blitzer. Bei Mehren. Sch...
Nun warte ich auf den Knollen. Aber, Leute –  ich habe Hoffnung!  Denselben Blitzer haben irgendwelche Leute (ich war’s nicht!) danach angezündet. Vielleicht sind dabei auch die Fotos von mir kaputtgegangen. Hab gleich bei der  Polizei angerufen. Die wollen dazu nix sagen – aus „ermittlungstaktischen Gründen“.  Jetzt renn’ ich eben jeden Tag zum Postkasten. Dafür hab ich ja auch die schicken Jogginghosen. Wenn der Knollen doch noch kommt, kann ich eh nix machen. Dann hab ich  wenigstens ein scharfes Foto von mir!  Ich bin halt so und so ein flotter Typ. Hihi ...