1. April 2021 um 15:09 Uhr
Modellregion
:
Modell für
eine neue Rasse
Ich bin gerade etwas deprimiert: Ich hätte es mir so schön vorstellen können als Modellregion: Wieder ins Kino, ins Konzert und vielleicht sogar auf DIE KIRMES... Und jetzt hat der Kreis entschieden, sich nicht zu bewerben.
Vielleicht gibt’s ja doch noch Hoffnung, dass wir im Sommer wieder feiern können. Auch, weil wir in unserem schönen Landkreis so diszipliniert sind. Selbst die Bernkastel-Kueser, und das will schon was heißen.
Habt Ihr das auch gelesen und Euch so gefreut wie ich? Unser Landrat hatte ja gesagt, dass jedem, der sich auf das neue Coronavirus testen lasse, bei einem negativen Testergebnis so über einen digitalen Nachweis der Zutritt zu Geschäften, Restaurants und Kultureinrichtungen und für die sportliche Betätigung ermöglicht werden soll. Und natürlich ganz wichtig in unser neues Kino, jetzt, wo wir endlich wieder eins haben.
Aber ehrlich gesagt hätten die da auch schon früher drauf kommen können, dass wir die Besten sind, um Modell zu sein. Schließlich haben wir hier im Kreis – und natürlich ganz besonders in der Hauptstadt des Kreises – ja immer schon Vorbildliches und Einzigartiges geleistet. Wo wir noch Modell stehen könnten? Na ja, da wir ja die Weltmeister im Saubratenfuttern sind (zumindest immer so Mitte August) finde ich, könnte man ja auch eine eigene Schweinerasse züchten. „Wittlich wunderschön“ könnte die ja dann heißen. Also, ich wäre dafür.
Die sollten sich natürlich dadurch auszeichnen, dass sie von wunderbarer kräftiger Statur sind, besonders intelligent (ja, Schweine gelten allgemein als schlau) und natürlich außerordentlich robust. Sonst könnte man sie ja auch Bernkastel-Kueser Bratenschwein nennen.
Falls die Moselaner jetzt auch ein Modell-Tier haben wollen, schlage ich die Reblaus vor. Denn auf ihren Wein sind sie ja immer besonders stolz, da würde das ja passen.