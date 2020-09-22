22. September 2020 um 08:17 Uhr
Depressionen
:
Cathy Hummels: „Ich hatte mein Lachen verloren“
Cathy Hummels, Influencerin und Moderatorin, erzählt in ihrem Buch „Mein Umweg zum Glück“ aus ihrem Leben. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa
München Nach außen hin hat ihr Leben nach viel Glamour und Glück ausgesehen. Doch tatsächlich musste die Frau des Fußballstars Mats Hummels durch eine schwere Zeit gehen. Davon berichtet sie jetzt.
Die Influencerin Cathy Hummels litt nach eigenen Angaben immer wieder an Depressionen. Das schreibt die 32 Jahre alte Ehefrau von Fußballstar Mats Hummels in ihrem Buch „Mein Umweg zum Glück“, das an diesem Donnerstag erscheint.
„Ich war antriebslos, konnte an nichts mehr Freude finden, war traurig und weinte sehr viel. Ohne dass es einen konkreten Grund für diese Traurigkeit gegeben hätte, sie war einfach da, und ich schaffte es nicht, mich ihr zu entziehen“, schreibt Hummels in der Biografie. „Ich hatte mein Lachen verloren.“
In dem Buch schreibt sie auch darüber, wie schwer es ihr gefallen sei, die heftige Kritik an ihrer Kolumne für die „Bild“-Zeitung wegzustecken. „Die Öffentlichkeit trat mich damals mit Füßen, inklusive Stollen unterm Schuh. Diese Phase zu überstehen, hat mich stärker gemacht“, heißt es in dem Buch.
Hummels, heute Mutter des kleinen Ludwig, war nach eigenen Angaben in Behandlung - auch mit Medikamenten - und habe „mittlerweile keine Angst mehr, dass die Depression erneut ausbricht, denn ich weiß genau, was ich tun oder unterlassen muss, um glücklich zu sein und zu bleiben“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200922-99-658368/2