14. Dezember 2020 um 07:32 Uhr
Spendensammlung
:
Dionne Warwick wird mit 80 zur „Twitter-Königin“
US-Sängerin Dionne Warwickei der Verleihung des Deutschen Nachhaltigkeitspreises 2013. Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa
New York Die große Party konnte nicht stattfinden. Stattdessen hat Sängerin Dionne Warwick Twitter für einen guten Zweck genutzt.
Die am Wochenende 80 Jahre alt gewordene US-Sängerin Dionne Warwick hat ihren Geburtstag auf Twitter gefeiert.
Nachdem ihre Nichte ihr vor kurzem beigebracht habe, wie man den Kurznachrichtendienst benutzt, habe sie ihren Geburtstag dazu benutzt, Spenden für eine Kampagne gegen Hunger einzuwerben, sagte Warwick der „New York Times“. „Normalerweise schmeiße ich mir selbst eine Geburtstagsparty, aber leider hat Corona entschieden, dass wir alle dieses Jahr nichts machen.“
Während ihres Geburtstags am Samstag kommunizierte Warwick den ganzen Tag über mit Fans und prominenten Freunden und rief zum Spenden auf. Sie gelte bereits als „Twitter-Königin“, schrieb die „New York Times“.
Schon in den Tagen vor ihrem Geburtstag hatte die Sängerin mit ihrem neuen Twitter-Einsatz für Wirbel gesorgt - etwa als sie den Musiker Chance the Rapper fragte, warum er sich denn so nenne, wenn doch klar sei, dass er ein Rapper sei. Der Musiker antwortete, dass er begeistert sei, dass sie überhaupt seinen Namen kenne - und nun planen die beiden eine Kollaboration.
Die 1940 geborene Warwick kann bereits auf eine jahrzehntelange erfolgreiche Weltkarriere mit zahlreichen Grammys und anderen Auszeichnungen, Dutzende längst zu Klassikern gewordene Hits wie „I Say a Little Prayer“, „I'll Never Fall in Love Again“ oder „That's What Friends Are For“ und mehr als 100 Millionen verkaufte Alben zurückschauen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201214-99-682596/3