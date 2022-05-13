13. Mai 2022 um 10:23 Uhr
Musik
:
Großes Show-Element beim ESC gestrichen - Musiker werden davon kalt erwischt
Malik Harris tritt für Deutschland beim ESC 2022 in Turin an.
Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen
Für einige Teilnehmer wird es kurz vor dem Eurovision Song Contest ungemütlich. Sie müssen ihre Shows im letzten Moment verändern, weil die versprochene Technik doch nicht einsatzbereit ist.
Beim diesjährigen ESC in Turin sollten die Bühnenshows abwechslungsreich und spektakulär werden. Die Künstler hatten die Wahl zwischen zwei drastisch unterschiedlichen Bühnenaufbauten, auf die sie eine Choreografie abstimmen konnten. Kurz bevor es ernst wird, ist dieses Konzept aber gestorben. Das berichtete in der Woche vor den Halbfinals unter anderem das Portal esc-kompakt.de. Die Veranstalter und die Teilnehmer haben die Probleme bestätigt.
Was ging schief vor dem ESC 2022?
Die Idee war recht spektakulär. Der Bühnenhintergrund sollte sich bei jedem Auftritt ändern können, denn er ist drehbar konstruiert. Auf der einen Seite befindet sich eine strahlende „Sonne“ aus zahlreichen Scheinwerfern. Auf der anderen Seite befindet sich eine große LED-Wand. Vor dem ESC 2022 hatten alle Teilnehmer die Möglichkeit, sich eine dieser Hintergründe ihren Auftritt auszusuchen.
Mitten in den letzten Vorbereitung auf das Event kam dann die Kehrtwende. In Turin glaubt man nicht mehr daran, dass die Motoren es verkraften, wenn immer wieder der gigantische Hintergrund der Bühne gedreht wird.
Der italienische Fernsehsender RAI, der in diesem Jahr den ESC veranstaltet, hat über für eine Lösung des Problems entschieden. Die Sonne wird scheinen, aber der LED-Hintergrund ist komplett gestrichen.
Warum ist das ein Problem für die ESC-Teilnehmer?
Offenbar wurden die nationalen Delegationen weniger als eine Woche vor dem ersten ESC-Halbfinale über diese Lösung informiert. Am 10. Mai und am 12. Mai wird es ernst, denn nicht alle Künstler sind automatisch für das Finale am 14. Mai qualifiziert.
Demnach bleiben für manche Teilnehmer nur wenige Tage, um eine abgewandelte Show auf die Beine zu stellen. Auch wenn alles gut geht, dürften einige Auftritte weniger beeindruckend werden als geplant - auch wenn beim ESC natürlich immer noch die Musik im Vordergrund steht.
Der deutsche Teilnehmer Malik Harris ist bereits für das Finale gesetzt. Wenn man danach geht, wie er sich beim deutschen Vorentscheid präsentiert hat, dürften sich die Probleme für ihn in Grenzen halten. Eine bombastische Lichtshow ist für seine Performance nicht unbedingt notwendig. Trotzdem wird es schwierig mit einer guten Platzierung, denn im großen internationalen Voting der ESC-Fanclubs gab es ein erstes, bitteres Ergebnis. Aus allen Ländern kamen nur insgesamt zwei Punkte für ihn zusammen. Wer ganz vorne mit dabei sein will, benötigt mehrere Hundert Punkte.