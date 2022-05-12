Musik : Großes Show-Element beim ESC gestrichen - Musiker werden davon kalt erwischt

Malik Harris tritt für Deutschland beim ESC 2022 in Turin an. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Für einige Teilnehmer wird es kurz vor dem Eurovision Song Contest ungemütlich. Sie müssen ihre Shows im letzten Moment verändern, weil die versprochene Technik doch nicht einsatzbereit ist.

Beim diesjährigen ESC in Turin sollten die Bühnenshows abwechslungsreich und spektakulär werden. Die Künstler hatten die Wahl zwischen zwei drastisch unterschiedlichen Bühnenaufbauten, auf die sie eine Choreografie abstimmen konnten. Kurz bevor es ernst wird, ist dieses Konzept aber gestorben. Das berichtete in der Woche vor den Halbfinals unter anderem das Portal esc-kompakt.de. Die Veranstalter und die Teilnehmer haben die Probleme bestätigt.

Was ging schief vor dem ESC 2022?

Mitten in den letzten Vorbereitung auf das Event kam dann die Kehrtwende. In Turin glaubt man nicht mehr daran, dass die Motoren es verkraften, wenn immer wieder der gigantische Hintergrund der Bühne gedreht wird.

Der italienische Fernsehsender RAI, der in diesem Jahr den ESC veranstaltet, hat über für eine Lösung des Problems entschieden. Die Sonne wird scheinen, aber der LED-Hintergrund ist komplett gestrichen.

Warum ist das ein Problem für die ESC-Teilnehmer?

Offenbar wurden die nationalen Delegationen weniger als eine Woche vor dem ersten ESC-Halbfinale über diese Lösung informiert. Am 10. Mai und am 12. Mai wird es ernst, denn nicht alle Künstler sind automatisch für das Finale am 14. Mai qualifiziert.