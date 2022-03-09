Heidis Lieblingsfolge : Umstyling bei GNTM: Verraten die Models hier schon, welche Frisuren sie bekommen?

Los Angeles Das Umstyling ist nicht nur ein Höhepunkt für GNTM-Supermodelmama Heidi Klum. Viele Fans der Show fiebern der Folge entgegen, in der die Models traditionell viele Haare lassen müssen und viele Tränen fließen. Verraten die Kandidatinnen schon jetzt zu viel?

In jeder Staffel von Germany‘s Next Topmodel (GNTM) fiebern tausende Fans der Folge entgegen, in der die Kandidatinnen einen neuen Look bekommen: dem sogenannten Umstyling. Hier fallen die Haare der „Meeedchen“ regelmäßig der Frisurvision des Stylisten zum Opfer, es wird umgefärbt, gelockt, gekürzt und geglättet - ein sicherer Garant für Spannung und Drama. Welches Model darf ihre heißgeliebte Mähne behalten, und wer kriegt einen superkurzen Bob verpasst? Am Donnerstag ist es endlich soweit und trotz aller Geheimniskrämerei der Macher gibt es bereits Hinweise, wie das Umstyling ausgeht - sogar von den Models selbst.

Bereits der Trailer zur neuen GNTM-Folge verspricht dramatische Veränderungen bei den Kandidatinnen: Noch während man Modelmama Heidi Klum „Meine Lieblingsfolge!“ juchzen und den Kandidatinnen ein bedrohliches „Schnipp-Schnapp Haare ab!“ ankündigen hört, kündigen Pinsel, die grüne und lila Haarfarbe anrühren, krasse Colorationen an. Und man sieht Topmodel-Kandidatin Jasmin, wie sie erschrocken die Augen aufreißt, als die Schere ihre langen Haare einfach abschneidet.

GNTM: Welches Model bekommt das krasseste Umstyling?

Mehr Diversity in der neuen Staffel hin oder her - am dramatischen Konzept des Umstylings scheint sich nichts geändert zu haben. GNTM-Fans können sich also wieder auf emotionale Szenen gefasst machen. Wer die krasseste Veränderung durchgemacht hat, das soll natürlich erst in der 6. Folge am Donnerstag um 20.15 Uhr auf ProSieben verraten werden. Doch die Kandidatinnen geben bereits selbst einiges preis: Auf ihren Social Media-Auftritten.

Da wäre zum Beispiel Sophie. Hatte die Kandidatin in der letzten Folge mit ihrer blonden Haarpracht noch den ersten Model-Job für „Themis-Z“ ergattert, könnten wir sie ab morgen mit einer ganz anderen Frisur erleben - womöglich mit einem Kurzhaarschnitt! Denn seit einer Woche postet Sophie Reels auf Instagram - immer mit Mütze. Kein noch so kleines Haar schaut darunter hervor. Aber das wird nicht die einzige Veränderung sein, auf die wir uns einstellen müssen, schließlich hört man sie im Trailer zur Umstyling-Folge erschrocken rufen „Oh Gott! Ist das Farbe?!“

Umstyling: Eine GNTM-Kandidatin bekommt eine Dauerwelle

Ein anderes Model, das sich drastisch verändern könnte, ist die ursprünglich kurzhaarige Lou-Anne, Tochter von Best-Ager-Kandidatin Martina aus Österreich. Wurde die Blondine am Anfang der Staffel von Fans auf Jodel und Twitter noch als „Eminem in weiblich“ bezeichnet, scheint jetzt ausgerechnet der Post (auf Instagram) ihrer Mutter eine große Verwandlung anzukündigen. Denn dort posiert die Österreicherin plötzlich mit langen blonden Haaren. Ist das etwa ihr Umstyling?

