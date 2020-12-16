16. Dezember 2020 um 07:54 Uhr
Glamour-Paar
:
Gwen Stefani über ihre Verlobung in Oklahoma
Gwen Stefani und Blake Shelton bei den Grammy Awards im Staples Center. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Sie hätte die Reise fast abgesagt. Sagt Sängerin Gwen Stefani, deren Freund Blake Shelton eine Überraschung für sie parat hatte.
Für US-Sängerin Gwen Stefani (51) kam der Heiratsantrag ihres Freundes Blake Shelton (44) während eines Besuchs auf seiner Ranch in Oklahoma komplett überraschend.
„Eigentlich wollte ich gar nicht nach Oklahoma, weil es wegen Covid-19 so kompliziert wurde“, erzählte sie am Dienstag in der Talkshow von Kelly Clarkson. „Ich meinte noch: Vielleicht sollten wir lieber absagen.“
Als sie dann doch mit ihren Familien nach Oklahoma fuhren, überraschte der Country-Star Stefani dort mit dem Ring. „Ich sollte ihm mit dem Kamin helfen“, erzählte Stefani. Als sie einen Schrank öffnete, um Feuerholz herauszuholen, habe sie dort die Ringschachtel gefunden.
Im Gespräch mit Clarkson berichtete die frühere Frontfrau der Rockband No Doubt auch, dass Shelton vor dem Antrag - ganz traditionell - erst ihren Vater um Erlaubnis gebeten habe. „Er war der Einzige, der von dem Plan wusste.“
Auch Shelton sprach in dieser Woche über die Verlobung des Paars. In der „Bobby Bones Show“ erzählte er, dass er den Antrag unbedingt auf der Ranch machen wollte: „Unsere Familien treffen sich dort jedes Jahr für Urlaube und Feiertage und ich wollte, dass alle dabei sein können.“
Der Musiker aus Oklahoma und die gebürtige Kalifornierin sind seit 2015 ein Paar. Sie hatten sich als Coaches bei der US-Castingshow „The Voice“ kennengelernt. Beide waren früher bereits verheiratet, Stefani hat mit Musiker Gavin Rossdale drei gemeinsame Söhne.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-710400/2