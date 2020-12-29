29. Dezember 2020 um 09:56 Uhr
Herkunft
:
Hilaria Baldwin erläutert ihre Verbindung zu Spanien
Alec Baldwin und seine Frau Hilaria haben sich in New York kennengelernt. Foto: Greg Allen/Invision/dpa
Berlin Hilaria Baldwin und Spanien: Was hat es damit auf sich? Die 36-Jährige wehrt sich gegen Gerüchte und Vorwürfe.
Alec Baldwins Ehefrau Hilaria wehrt sich gegen den Vorwurf, eine spanische Herkunft vorgetäuscht zu haben.
„Ich bin in Boston geboren und habe meine Jugend zum Teil in den USA, zum Teil in Spanien verbracht“, erklärte die 36-Jährige in einem Instagram-Video. Sie sei zweisprachig aufgewachsen, weshalb sie auch ihre Kinder zweisprachig erziehe.
Zuvor hatten ihr etliche Nutzer in den sozialen Medien vorgeworfen, ihre Verbindung zu Spanien übertrieben zu haben. So war etwa in verschiedenen Medienberichten zu lesen, dass Hilaria Baldwin auf Mallorca geboren worden und Spanierin sei - dies habe sie nicht in die Welt gesetzt, sagt die Yogalehrerin nun in dem Instagram-Video. Reporter hätten sie missverstanden. „Meine Familie lebt heute jedoch dauerhaft in Spanien.“
Ihr Geburtsname sei eigentlich Hillary, räumte die 36-Jährige ein. Während ihrer Aufenthalte in Spanien habe sie jedoch stets die spanische Form Hilaria genutzt. Sie habe später Hilaria zu ihrem offiziellen Namen gemacht, da ihre Familie sie so nenne und es zudem offizielle Dokumente mit beiden Namen gegeben habe: „Also habe ich mich entschieden, diese beiden Namen zusammenzuführen.“ Auch die fünf gemeinsamen Kinder von Alec und Hilaria tragen spanische Namen.
Die Online-Diskussion über Hilaria Baldwins Herkunft hatte sich daran entzündet, dass sie in Interviews mal mit und mal ohne spanischen Akzent gesprochen hatte. Diesen Umstand erklärt sie nun damit, dass sie beide Sprachen regelmäßig spreche und mal mehr zur einen und mal mehr zur anderen tendiere: „Mein Akzent ist eine meiner Unsicherheiten.“
