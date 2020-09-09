  1. Nachrichten
  2. Boulevard
  3. Entertainment

Reality-Show: Letzte Staffel von „Keeping Up with the Kardashians“

Reality-Show : Letzte Staffel von „Keeping Up with the Kardashians“

Khloe Kardashian (l-r), Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian und Kendall Jenner posieren 2011 bei der Kardashian Kollection Launch Party für ein Foto. Foto: Matt Sayles/AP/dpa

Los Angeles Die erfolgreiche Reality-Show „Keeping Up With The Kardashians“ um den Kardashian-Jenner-Clan geht nach 14 Jahren zu Ende.

Es wird keine Fortsetzung geben: Die letzte Staffel der Reality-Show „Keeping Up With The Kardashians“ soll Anfang 2021 ausgestrahlt werden, wie Reality-TV-Star Kim Kardashian (39) auf Instagram bekanntgab.

„Schweren Herzens haben wir als Familie die schwierige Entscheidung getroffen, uns von "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" zu verabschieden“, teilte die vierfache Mutter und Ehefrau von Rapper Kanye West mit.

Sie seien ihren Fans für die langjährige Treue während 20 Staffeln sehr dankbar, betonte Kardashian. Die Zuschauer hätten durch gute und schlechte Zeiten, viele Beziehungen und Kinder und durch Glück und Tränen zu ihnen gehalten.

In der seit 2007 ausgestrahlten Sendung gewährte die Kardashian-Jenner-Großfamilie aus Los Angeles Einblick in ihr Leben. In der Show jammerten sie über Liebesprobleme, gaben Schwangerschaften bekannt oder prahlten mit ihren Errungenschaften als Models und Geschäftsleute. Neben Kim und ihren Geschwistern Kourtney, Khloé und Robert Kardashian wirkten auch ihre Halbschwestern Kendall und Kylie Jenner mit, ebenso wie deren Mutter Kris Jenner samt Ex-Mann Bruce Jenner, der seit 2015 als Frau lebt und sich den Namen Caitlyn gegeben hat.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200909-99-483238/2