21. September 2020 um 07:30 Uhr
Krise
:
Lilo Wanders: „Corona belastet mich“
Die Corona-Zeit hat Lilo Wanders äußerlich altern lassen. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa
Hamburg Die Coronakrise setzt Lilo Wanders ziemlich zu. Das sei auch äußerlich sichtbar, meint die Travestiekünstlerin, die mit der Zeit der Entschleunigung nicht so viel anfangen kann.
Die Corona-Pandemie und die damit verbundene Zwangspause hat Travestiekünstlerin und Schauspielerin Lilo Wanders durchaus zugesetzt.
„Corona belastet mich. Ich bin äußerlich sehr gealtert in diesem halben Jahr“, sagte Lilo Wanders der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Hamburg. Vor allem die Unwägbarkeit mache sie „kirre“.
Wanders hatte seit Mitte März coronabedingt keine größeren Auftritte mehr. Auch eine mehrwöchige Theaterspielzeit in Braunschweig sowie eine Tour wurden deshalb abgesagt. „Damit sind rund zwei Drittel meines Jahreseinkommens weggefallen. Es ist zwar alles auf 2021 geschoben. Aber das ist schon bitter.“
Für lange aufgeschobene Projekte hat Wanders, alias Ernie Reinhardt, die Zeit indes kaum genutzt. „Corona macht träge. Es ist alles so anstrengend. Eine Sache am Tag und ich bin fertig.“
Dafür kann Wanders nun im eigenen Garten im Alten Land mehr mitmischen. „Ich habe in Corona-Zeiten gelernt, selbst den Trecker zu fahren und den Rasen zu mähen.“ Das Rumrattern mache dabei durchaus Spaß. „Das ist kontemplativ. Da kannst du ja viel denken.“
Reinhardt, der als Lilo Wanders durch die „Mitternachtsshow“ des Schmidt Theaters auf der Reeperbahn und durch die Vox-Sendung „Wa(h)re Liebe“ bekannt wurde, feiert am 22. September seinen 65. Geburtstag.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200921-99-644801/4