13. November 2020 um 02:50 Uhr
Kultserie
:
Matthew Perry: „Friends“-Sendung auf 2021 verschoben
US-Schauspieler Matthew Perry teilt auf Twitter mit, dass das geplante Wiedersehen der Serienstars auf Anfang März verschoben worden ist. Foto: Emilio Flores/epa/dpa
Los Angeles Fans von „Friends“ müssen sich noch ein wenig gedulden: Das Wiedersehen der Serienstars ist aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie erst für März 2021 geplant.
Fans der Kultserie „Friends“ müssen länger als gedacht auf das geplante Wiedersehen mit den Serienstars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer und Matthew Perry warten.
Das Fernsehtreffen sei auf Anfang März verschoben worden, teilte Perry auf Twitter mit. Wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie war das eigentlich im vorigen Mai geplante „Special“, bei dem die Schauspieler der Kultserie nach 15 Jahren wieder zusammen auftreten sollten, abgesagt worden.
„Friends“-Star Jennifer Aniston vertröstete die Fans dann im August auf einen späteren Termin. Wegen Corona sei es für alle derzeit einfach zu riskant, vor Publikum aufzutreten, sagte die Schauspielerin.
Laut Ankündigung der Produktionsfirma WarnerMedia vom Februar sollen die Schauspieler ohne festes Drehbuch spielen. Die Fortsetzung soll in demselben Studio wie das Original gedreht werden, auf der Stage 24 in der kalifornischen Stadt Burbank.
Der 90er-Jahre-Hit „Friends“ folgte dem Leben einer Gruppe junger Freunde in New York. Die Serie um Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey und Phoebe startete im Jahr 1994 in den USA und lief bis 2004.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201113-99-316642/2