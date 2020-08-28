Zur Geburt der Tochter : Miranda Kerr gratuliert ihrem Ex Orlando Bloom

Los Angeles Sie sind immer noch beste Freunde: Miranda Kerr hat ihrem Ex-Mann zur Geburt seiner Tochter alles Gute gewünscht.

„Ich freue mich so für euch. Kann es kaum erwarten, sie zu treffen“, postete Kerr am Donnerstag in einer mit vielen Emojis verzierten Message auf Blooms Instagram. Sie schloss sich damit den vielen Glückwünschen von Fans und prominenten Freunden an, darunter Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Theroux und Josh Brolin.