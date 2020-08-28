28. August 2020 um 14:01 Uhr
Zur Geburt der Tochter
:
Miranda Kerr gratuliert ihrem Ex Orlando Bloom
Miranda Kerr bei der Verleihung der Gruner und Jahr SPA Awards 2019 in Baden-Baden. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa
Los Angeles Sie sind immer noch beste Freunde: Miranda Kerr hat ihrem Ex-Mann zur Geburt seiner Tochter alles Gute gewünscht.
Das australische Model Miranda Kerr (37) hat ihrem Ex-Mann, Schauspieler Orlando Bloom (43), und Popstar Katy Perry (35) zu Töchterchen Daisy Dove Bloom gratuliert.
„Ich freue mich so für euch. Kann es kaum erwarten, sie zu treffen“, postete Kerr am Donnerstag in einer mit vielen Emojis verzierten Message auf Blooms Instagram. Sie schloss sich damit den vielen Glückwünschen von Fans und prominenten Freunden an, darunter Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Theroux und Josh Brolin.
Perry und Bloom hatten die Geburt ihres ersten gemeinsamen Kindes am Mittwoch bekanntgegeben. Sie veröffentlichten ein Schwarz-Weiß-Bild, auf dem zu sehen ist, wie die Hände der Eltern ein Baby-Händchen halten.
Bloom und Kerr waren bis zu ihrer Scheidung 2013 drei Jahre miteinander verheiratet. Sie haben einen neunjährigen Sohn namens Flynn. Seit 2017 ist das frühere Victoria's-Secret-Model mit Snapchat-Gründer Evan Spiegel verheiratet. Sie sind Eltern der Söhne Hart (2) und Myles (10 Monate).
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200828-99-339374/2