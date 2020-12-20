20. Dezember 2020 um 09:53 Uhr
Castingshow
:
Nick Ferretti ist „Das Supertalent“
Nick Ferretti hat sich durchgesetzt. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa
Köln Dieter Bohlen hat ihn in der Fußgängerzone auf Mallorca entdeckt. Jetzt ist Nick Ferretti in seinem zweiten Castingshow-Anlauf ganz oben angekommen.
Das RTL-„Supertalent 2020“ ist ein Sänger aus Neuseeland. Nick Ferretti (30) wurde am Samstagabend von den Zuschauern des Live-Finales gewählt.
„Ich bin dankbar, eine zweite Chance bekommen zu haben, in Deutschland zu zeigen, was ich kann. Ich bin Dieter dankbar, was für ein unglaublicher Mann. Und Danke, Deutschland!“, zitierte RTL am Sonntagmorgen den Sänger, der mit seiner Gitarre und dem Lied „All Of Me“ von John Legend überzeugte.
Chefjuror Dieter Bohlen (66) sagte: „Er berührt mich so stark. Er hat das Zeug dazu, ein internationaler Star zu werden.“ Ferrettis Gewinnsumme sind 50.000 Euro.
Bohlen entdeckte den Straßenmusiker vor drei Jahren in einer Fußgängerzone auf Mallorca und lud ihn spontan zum Casting von „Deutschland sucht den Superstar“ ein, wo er es 2019 in der 16. Staffel der Castingshow bis ins Finale schaffte, aber nur Zweiter wurde. Nun gewann er die 14. Staffel des „Supertalents“. Auf Platz zwei landeten die Handstandakrobaten Messoudi Brothers und auf Platz drei die Opernsängerin Vanessa Calcagno.
Vergangenes Jahr hatte der amerikanische Akrobat Christian Stoinev mit seiner Hundedressur und Chihuahua Percy gewonnen. Im Schnitt schauten diesmal 2,82 Millionen die Final-Show (9,5 Prozent Marktanteil). 2019 waren es noch mehr als drei Millionen gewesen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201220-99-760502/3